The B.C. government has just given out funds to all school districts to help ease costs for families at the school level. In Abbotsford, that could mean beefed up breakfast and lunch programs.

Abbotsford parents asked for feedback on how schools should spent $1.9M

District leaning toward beefing up meal programs, alleviating field trip costs

How would you spend $1.9 million?

The Abbotsford school district is engaging with the community on how to spend some one-time funding that was handed out by the province last week. They’ve opened an online “Thought Exchange” page.

On the page, families can learn a bit more about the funding and why it was given, offer some feedback and read other’s feedback.

The funding boost is relative to the size of the district, and is meant to ease the financial burden of families.

The district said they will also be consulting with their leadership teams, schools, First Nation communities and it District Parent Advisory Council to determine how this money can best support the specific needs of families in the community.

Some of the possibilities include expansions to meal program, covering field trips and other out-of-pocket expenses, or additional supports for families facing financial hardship.

“Over the past few years, we’ve become increasingly aware of the need to improve our school district’s food supply and food security as the number of students requiring support continues to grow,” said Dr. Stan Petersen, board chair. “With heightened economic pressures, this one-time funding will allow us to expand food programs for our students, like our Breakfast Programs and Starfish Backpack Program, and ensure our most vulnerable students are provided for throughout the entire school year.”

A summary report of the consultation will be brought forward to the board of education at the Sept. 20 public meeting.

To take part in the Thought Exchange, visit the district website and find the link on the ‘Welcome Back’ letter from the superintendent.

