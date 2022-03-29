Abbotsford oil-recycling facility named among top 30 in B.C.

GFL Environmental Depot on Vye Road in Abbotsford has been named one of the top 30 used-oil recycling facilities in B.C. (Google Street View)

An Abbotsford used-oil recycling facility has been ranked among the top 30 such centres in B.C.

GFL Environmental Depot on Vye Road placed ninth in the third annual Top Collector Awards through the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA). The not-for-profit group is dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers.

The Top Collector Awards recognize public recycling centres for their exemplary performance and commitment to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2021.

BCUOMA’s criteria for being a top public recycling centre collector include:

• the total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at the location

• the total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s public recycling program

• a demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other programs related to recycling stewardship

Used oil is a valuable resource and, if it is recycled at one of BCUOMA’s centres, it can be recovered and re-used.

Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or material inputs for manufacturing or energy products.

Additionally, used oil filters contain metal, which is recycled into metal products such as rebar, nails and wire.

Used oil and antifreeze containers are recycled and used to manufacture new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs.

Used antifreeze is refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze.

A comprehensive listing of all the public recycling centres across B.C. can be found at bcusedoil.com/find-a-recycling-centre.

