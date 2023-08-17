The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded an investigation into an incident in Abbotsford on Aug. 1. (Black Press file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded an investigation into an incident in Abbotsford on Aug. 1. (Black Press file photo)

Abbotsford officers help save man after serious self-inflicted injury

Independent Investigations Office looks into police actions and finds no wrongdoing

Abbotsford officers helped save the life of a man who purposely injured himself on Aug. 1, according to the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC announced on Thursday (Aug. 17) that their investigation into the incident is complete and that the man’s injuries were not due to police action or inaction.

A press release from the IIO states that Abbotsford Police officers responded at 1 a.m. on Aug. 1 to a home on McDougall Avenue after receiving a call about a man who was not permitted to be there.

RELATED: Man seriously injured during Abbotsford arrest for alleged indecent act

“Officers quickly located (the man) inside the residence, where he then suffered a serious self-inflicted injury. Officers immediately provided life-saving assistance,” the IIO said.

The man, who was taken to hospital, survived.

The IIO, which looks into officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, was notified about the incident and began an investigation.

“Investigators later confirmed the (man’s) wound was self-inflicted and that officers provided first aid immediately afterwards, contributing to saving his life,” the press release states.

No further details were provided.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.Police

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix
Next story
Okanagan drought rating heats up to highest, level 5

Just Posted

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Chilliwack RCMP were at a home on Watson Road in Sardis on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 for a search warrant. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Large police presence on Watson Road in Chilliwack

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero