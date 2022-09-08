Abbotsford MP on Queen’s death: ‘Mourning her extraordinary life and legacy’

Ed and Annette Fast reflect on seven decades of Queen Elizabeth as monarch

As news of the Queen Elizabeth’s death spread on Thursday, many were quick to offer condolences and share in mourning the monarch.

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast told The News that he and his wife Annette are “deeply saddened at the news” of the Queen’s passing.

“As Canada’s monarch and head of state for seven decades, she demonstrated a steadfast commitment to duty and service to our Commonwealth,” he said. “The Queen also had a deep affection for Canada and its people. We join millions around the world in mourning her extraordinary life and legacy.”

Buckingham Palace announced the monarch’s death in a statement on social media. King Charles III, her son, is now the monarch.

