Abbotsford, Mission groups receive community gaming grants

Six local non-profits and three organizations receive money from provincial government

The Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association is one of several local groups to receive community gaming grants. (Facebook photo)

Community gaming grants have been handed out to several local organizations in the Fraser Valley.

Six local not-for-profits in Abbotsford, Mission and Dewdney are receiving over $200,000 in grants for environmental initiatives such as ecosystem conservation, animal welfare, and education and outreach programs.

Another three organizations in Abbotsford and Mission are receiving over $180,000 in grants for public safety work. This can include volunteer firefighting, marine and land search and rescue operations, crime reduction and restorative justice, and emergency response and communications.

The Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association has received $84,000, the Fraser Valley Mountain Biking Association received $20,600, Fraser Valley Conservancy got $16,500 and the Circle F Horse Rescue Society received $45,000.

Mission groups receiving money include: Mission Search and Rescue Society ($75,600), the Mission Environmental Stewardship Society ($36,000), the Fraser Valley Human Society ($10,000) and the Dogway Dog Rescue Society ($70,000).

The Dewdney-based British Columbia Standardbred Horse Adoption Society also received $31,000.

Over $10.5 million is being distributed through the Environment and Public Safety streams of the Community Gaming Grant program for the 2021/2022 fiscal year. $140 million are distributed annually though Community Gaming Grants to roughly 1,500 community not-for-profit organizations across all streams of the program.

