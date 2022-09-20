Abbotsford mayoral and council candidates to gather for ACM Sept. 30

An all-candidates meeting featuring mayoral and council candidates is being organized for Sept. 30 at the Garden Park Tower on Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

An all-candidates meeting has been planned to include all mayoral and council candidates in Abbotsford.

The meeting is being presented by The Clearbrook Golden Age Society in Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Road, on Friday, Sept, 30, at 7 p.m.

The format will be that all 21 council candidates will have two minutes each to state why they should be elected. The four candidates for the mayor’s position will each be given five minutes to summarize their platform and state why they deserve to be elected mayor.

The session will be moderated by former Abbotsford city councillor, John H. Redekop. As time permits, there will be opportunity to ask questions, and the public is invited.

There may also be a chance to mingle with some of the candidates in the foyer or hallway for conversation before the session begins, and there will be tables provided for candidates’ literature. There will also be opportunity to talk with the candidates after the session.

The meeting will take place in the Garden Park Towers’ combined Magnolia and Azalea Halls, The south-side entrance doors to Garden Park Tower will open at 6:15 p.m.

Parking will be available after 6 p.m., both above ground and underground at the Tower. Additional parking is available at the nearby Clearbrook M.B. Church at the corner of Clearbrook Road and Old Yale Road.

