Abbotsford man wins $1M in Lotto Max draw

Abbotsford’s Shaun Hill is making plans to hit the links in Hawaii after winning $1 million in the Sept. 13, 2022 Lotto Max draw.

Hill said he realized he had won big after scanning his ticket at work.

“I was at work and scanned my ticket on my Lotto! app,” said Hill. “I thought ‘wow’ and scanned it again trying to wrap my head around it. I had to finish off the workday as if nothing happened.”

He purchased the ticket at the Husky gas station on 216th street in Langley. He said it was a thrill to win.

“Surprised, delighted,” he said of his feelings after winning. “It’s going to make me comfortable for a while. I will never forget this win.”

Hill said he plans to purchase a house and a new vehicle and also travel to Hawaii to golf.

He joins Abbotsford’s Ingeborg Boucher who won $2 million in a BC/49 draw on June 1.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $132 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

