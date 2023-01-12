Abbotsford man sentenced for home invasion and weapons trafficking

Dylan Pelly receives an additional three years in jail for seven of the 13 charges he faced

Dylan Pelly has been sentenced on seven of the 13 charges he faced, including for a 2018 home invasion of a licensed grow-op in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)

An Abbotsford man has been sentenced to an additional three years in jail in relation to a 2018 home invasion of a licensed grow-op and other incidents.

Dylan Pelly, 27, was sentenced Wednesday (Jan. 11) in Abbotsford provincial court on seven of the 13 charges he faced: home invasion, robbery, using an imitation firearm, drug trafficking and three counts of weapons trafficking.

His other six charges – one count of disguising his face, two counts of forcible confinement and three counts of possession for the purposes of weapons trafficking – were stayed.

Pelly was given credit for time served on some of the charges and was sentenced to an additional three years and 27 days on the others.

The home invasion took place Jan. 10, 2018 in the 2200 block of Windsor Street.

Police at the time said a trio of armed masked men broke into the home and tied up the residents – a man and his teenage son.

The suspects robbed the two of marijuana and a Ford F-350, police said. The truck was later located by a citizen.

The man and his son were not physically injured, but they were emotionally impacted, police said.

Pelly was charged in June 2021, at which time police said the charges were the result of a “complex and lengthy” investigation that had spanned two years.

Police said the investigation had involved numerous RCMP detachments, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and other municipal police agencies.

Some of Pelly’s 13 charges were directly related to the home invasion, but the weapons and drug trafficking offences were listed in court records as having occurred in August, September and October 2019.

Pelly was also sentenced Wednesday under a separate file to 18 months in prison for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in July 2018.

