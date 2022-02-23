Abbotsford man sentenced for double shooting at Langley hotel

November 2020 incident saw suspects jump out of burning van

An Abbotsford man has been sentenced for his part in the November 2020 attempted murder of a couple in the parking lot of a Langley hotel.

Joshua Mitchel Paz, 24, was given 10 years for attempted murder in the attack on the man, and six years for aggravated assault on the woman, after pleading guilty to both charges.

The sentences were imposed on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

They will be served concurrently.

On Nov. 17, Langley RCMP responded to a report of shots fired around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Suites in North Langley.

Officers arrived to find a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds outside the front entrance of the hotel.

A gold-coloured minivan fled the scene and crashed at 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Walnut Grove around 2:30 p.m. and the crash was captured on a nearby vehicle’s dash cam.

Two men were seen jumping from the burning van as it rolled through the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street.

Ishaan Mutneja, 24, of Chilliwack has been charged with attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty.

He will be tried in April of this year.

Supt. Adrian Marsden, Officer in Charge of the Langley RCMP detachment, said quick reporting of the events from the community culminated in both arrests and dash camera footage provided to police was vital in advancing the investigation.

“Community involvement proved to be a critical component in this investigation,” Marsden said following the sentencing.

“If you are a witness to criminal activity, I encourage you to come forward as the information you provide could be key to solving that particular crime.”

