Abbotsford man sentenced for 2022 stabbing that caused serious injuries

Derek Wilkinson receives another 11 months in prison, on top of time served

Derek Wilkinson has been sentenced in relation to an October 2022 stabbing in Abbotsford.

A man has been sentenced to 11 months in prison, on top of the time he has already served, for a stabbing that took place in Abbotsford last October.

Derek William Wilkinson, 39, previously pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon. A charge of assault causing bodily harm was stayed during sentencing on Monday (Feb. 6) in Abbotsford provincial court.

His jail term will be followed by two years of probation.

Police previously reported that a 41-year-old man was found injured at 5:37 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022 in the parking lot of the Meadows Fair shopping complex at South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

RELATED: Charges laid in Abbotsford stabbing that caused serious injuries

It was soon confirmed that the man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Wilkinson has been in custody since his arrest on Oct. 4, 2022.

Also at Monday’s court proceedings, Wilkinson was sentenced to time served and 18 months’ probation for assault and theft in December 2021 and breaching his probation in May 2022, as well as 30 days in jail for resisting a peace officer in April 2022.

Wilkinson was previously in the news in January 2021, when the Abbotsford Police Department said he was wanted for a domestic assault and breaching his probation.

According to the provincial court database, Wilkinson has several prior convictions for offences such as assault, theft, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, drug possession, and multiple counts of breaching his bail and probation conditions.

RELATED: Man wanted for domestic assault in Abbotsford is arrested



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCourtCrimePolicestabbing