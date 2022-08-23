Kamaljit Sandhu of Abbotsford was killed on July 28. Her husband, Inderjit Sandhu, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death and will be in court in October to fix a date for trial.

Abbotsford man charged with murder of estranged wife back in court in October

Police believe Inderjit Sandhu, 48, killed his wife at their Abbotsford home

The next court date has been set for an Abbotsford man who police believe killed his estranged wife.

Inderjit Sandhu, 48, was charged with one count of murder following the death of his wife in their home on July 28 this year. He appeared in court via telephone the following day, from the Abbotsford Police Department’s holding cells.

There is a publication ban on evidence that will come out of hearings, but court records do show his next appearance is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Abbotsford. That appearance is only a chance to fix a date for trial.

Police confirmed at the time that Kamaljit Sandhu, 45, had two children with the accused. Her children were ages 16 and 21 at the time of her death.

Abbotsford Police responded to a call about an assault in progress on July 28 at about 4:45 p.m. at a home on Eastview Street. Inderjit was arrested at the scene, and Kamaljit died at the scene.

READ MORE: IHIT identifies victim of Abbotsford homicide as mom of two, Kamaljit Sandhu

