Abbotsford man arrested after fleeing Vernon police

The driver of a stolen vehicle was safely arrested after a making a dangerous attempt to flee from police in Vernon on Monday afternoon, Aug. 22.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report at around 3:30 p.m. that a pickup truck and trailer had just been stolen from a residential worksite in the 8500-block of Okanagan Landing Road.

“A covert police unit located and monitored the vehicle until officers were able to set up in advance and deploy a spike belt,” said Const. Chris Terleksi, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Once the vehicle drove over the device, officers attempted to stop the vehicle which sped up and began driving aggressively through traffic. In the interest of public safety, officers did not purse the vehicle.”

Shortly after, the stolen truck was later involved in a collision with another vehicle on 27th Street near the intersection of 48th Avenue. After abandoning the stolen truck, the driver attempted to steal another vehicle but was unsuccessful. Police converged on the area and with the assistance of witnesses, located the suspect who, after briefly resisting, was arrested and taken into custody.

“The dangerous attempt to avoid apprehension by this individual took place in a highly populated area of the city and put the public at risk, adds Terleski. “We want to thank the public for their assistance. The information they provided helped our officers co-ordinate their response and led to the apprehension of the suspect and the safe conclusion of this incident with no one being injured.

A 39-year-old Abbotsford man remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges under the Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who witnessed the event or has dashcam footage, to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file 2022-14985.

