Abbotsford International Airport ranked as ninth most respected airport in Canada

According to the market research and analysis company Leger, the Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) is the ninth most respected airport in Canada for 2022.

Canadians were surveyed about airports in different markets across the country to gain the results.

Vancouver International Airport was ranked first with a reputation score of 71. Halifax Stanfield International Airport was second with a score of 65 and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport was third at 64.

Rounding out the top ten were: Toronto Pearson International Airport (59), Calgary International Airport (55), Winnipeg International Airport (48), Edmonton International Airport (40), Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (31), Abbotsford (25) and Jean Lesage International Airport (25).

Some of the more notable airports finishing out of the top ten include: Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, Kelowna International Airport, Victoria International Airport, Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport and Regina International Airport.

YXX had one of the largest increases of passenger traffic year-over-year of any major airport in the country, as 511,391 passengers arrived at YXX in 2021 which was an increase of 61.7 per cent over 2020.

For more on the survey, visit leger360.com/surveys/leger-unveils-the-top-10-most-reputable-airports-in-canada-in-2022.

