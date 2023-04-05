Abbotsford Hospice gala raises $161,000 to complete repairs at Holmberg House

The Abbotsford Hospice Society (AHS) celebrated their 29th Annual Moments of Hope Gala with this year’s theme of “Singin’ in the Rain.”

The sold-out event raised $161,470, as a result of sponsors, donors, attendees and the hard work of volunteers at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre.

The evening was hosted by Curtis Pope and Bharathi Sandhu and the program showcased a welcome from Mayor Ross Siemens.

The guests were treated to lively performance by The Abby Big Band & Vocal Jazz Ensembles from Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts, and live music and dancing courtesy of Willy and The Wannabes.

The fundraising dollars came from the monetary donations, a silent and live auction and raffles available throughout the evening. A video was shown featuring stories of families who have stayed at the AHS Holmberg House Hospice, and were thanked by Andrea Critchley, AHS executive director.

Special guests included MP Ed Fast and his wife, Annette, and MLAs Bruce Banman and Michael De Jong, who “summoned the spirt of Dave Holmberg” while auctioning off one of his old jackets.

“As a result of the generosity of sponsors, donors, and attendees, volunteers, and gala committee, the gala raised over $160,000,” Critchley said. “This was our most successful gala in our history and is a testament to our community and how it recognizes the need for hospice care. These generous donations will be used to for the ongoing operation of the society and our palliative and grief programs. Additionally, the funds raised will also help protect the legacy of Holmberg House by completing the necessary maintenance to the exterior of our community’s capital investment. A resealing of the siding of the house and an upgrade to the HVAC system will be completed to ensure we have a safe place to continue to care for our community.”

