The Abbotsford Hospice Society’s executive director, Andrea Critchley, spoke to the audience about the impact donors have on their work. (Abbotsford Hospice Society)

The Abbotsford Hospice Society’s executive director, Andrea Critchley, spoke to the audience about the impact donors have on their work. (Abbotsford Hospice Society)

Abbotsford Hospice gala raises $161,000 to complete repairs at Holmberg House

‘This was our most successful gala in our history’: Abbotsford Hospice executive director

The Abbotsford Hospice Society (AHS) celebrated their 29th Annual Moments of Hope Gala with this year’s theme of “Singin’ in the Rain.”

The sold-out event raised $161,470, as a result of sponsors, donors, attendees and the hard work of volunteers at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre.

The evening was hosted by Curtis Pope and Bharathi Sandhu and the program showcased a welcome from Mayor Ross Siemens.

The guests were treated to lively performance by The Abby Big Band & Vocal Jazz Ensembles from Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts, and live music and dancing courtesy of Willy and The Wannabes.

The fundraising dollars came from the monetary donations, a silent and live auction and raffles available throughout the evening. A video was shown featuring stories of families who have stayed at the AHS Holmberg House Hospice, and were thanked by Andrea Critchley, AHS executive director.

Special guests included MP Ed Fast and his wife, Annette, and MLAs Bruce Banman and Michael De Jong, who “summoned the spirt of Dave Holmberg” while auctioning off one of his old jackets.

“As a result of the generosity of sponsors, donors, and attendees, volunteers, and gala committee, the gala raised over $160,000,” Critchley said. “This was our most successful gala in our history and is a testament to our community and how it recognizes the need for hospice care. These generous donations will be used to for the ongoing operation of the society and our palliative and grief programs. Additionally, the funds raised will also help protect the legacy of Holmberg House by completing the necessary maintenance to the exterior of our community’s capital investment. A resealing of the siding of the house and an upgrade to the HVAC system will be completed to ensure we have a safe place to continue to care for our community.”

abbotsford

 

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens welcomes the crowd to Moments of Hope on April 1. (Abbotsford Hospice Society)

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens welcomes the crowd to Moments of Hope on April 1. (Abbotsford Hospice Society)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing
Next story
Mission man caught stealing $500 worth of hockey cards – twice

Just Posted

A free income-tax preparation program is offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes.
Free income-tax service offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes

BC Ferries cancelled numerous midday sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Easter Sunday, amid adverse weather. (Black Press Media file photo)
Poor weather causes numerous ferry cancellations between mainland, Vancouver Island

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

It is believed this vehicle that caught fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023 may have been stolen, said a fire official. (Brad Jensen/ Facebook)
Vehicle that caught fire at Chilliwack gas station in middle of night may have been stolen