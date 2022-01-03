Abbotsford has seen more than 13,000 COVID cases since beginning of pandemic

Worst period was in April 2021, when cases spiked to nearly 500 a week

Abbotsford has had the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

According to a map showing cumulative data from Jan. 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, there were 12,499 cases in the city. By Boxing Day that number had grown to 13,205.

For the week of Dec. 5, Abbotsford was experiencing a lull with just 43 cases. But that number has grown from week to week as Omicron seems to spread, with 87 weekly cases reported on Dec. 12, 245 cases on Dec. 19 and 331 cases on Dec. 26.

The next numbers that will come out will be for the week ending Jan. 5, 2022.

Abbotsford’s highest spike in cases in 2021 were during the weeks ending April 11 and 18, with 487 and 489 respectively.

Surrey has had the most cases in the province, and is also the biggest municipality of the province. As of Nov. 30, Surrey had more than 42,000 cases and has reported more than 1,000 cases in December.

As of Dec. 30, 89 per cent of Abbotsford residents ages 12 and up have had at least one vaccination against COVID- 19, 86 per cent have two doses, and 16 per cent have had a booster.

To see this data and more, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control Surveillance Dashboard.

To learn more about current COVID related guidelines on screening, testing and vaccines, visit Fraser Health’s COVID site.

READ MORE: 2021: The year in review in Abbotsford

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordCOVID-19