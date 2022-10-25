Abbotsford halfway house gets $555K for upgrades

Elliott House now has 30 beds, all fully subsidized by Correctional Service Canada

Elliott House on West Railway Street in east Abbotsford has received almost $555,000 for upgrades. (Google Street View)

The federal government has announced that almost $555,000 in funding will be provided for renovations and five additional beds at a transitional housing facility for men in Abbotsford.

The money is going towards Elliott House, a community-based residential facility – also known as a halfway house – for incarcerated people who are transitioning back into the community.

The federal government is providing just over $138,000 of the funding through the National Housing Strategy’s Housing Co-Investment Fund.

It has already contributed almost $197,000 through Correctional Service Canada’s (CSC) National Infrastructure Contribution Program.

The remaining $219,000 is coming from Connective Support Society, the operator of Elliott House, located on West Railway Street in east Abbotsford.

The residence opened in 2013 and completed its upgrades in 2021. It now includes 30 single-bed rooms, an accessible washroom, new offices, a kitchen and cleaning facilities.

The rental fees for all 30 beds are fully subsidized through an ongoing annual contract with CSC.

Mark Miller, chief executive officer with Connective Support Society, said giving people safe, secure housing provides them “the stability they need to begin addressing and overcoming other barriers in their lives, acting as a springboard to greater independence.”

“The renovations to our Elliott House building provide much-needed accessible units and enhance our ability to provide wrap-around, person-centred support and resources to residents as they work toward their self-identified goals,” Miller added.

The facility was named for the late Dr. Elizabeth Elliott of Mission, who was actively involved in prisons and restorative justice for decades.

She founded the school of restorative justice and Simon Fraser University and served as a board member of the John Howard Society of the Fraser Valley.



