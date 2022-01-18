Reverend Art Turnbull will be hosting the 15 minutes of peace gathering every Tuesday at the International Friendship Cultural Gateway garden behind the Clearbrook Public Library. (Submitted)

Abbotsford groups hosting 15 minutes for peace

Abbotsford Interfaith Movement, Spiritual Path to Awakening hold weekly gatherings each Tuesday

The Abbotsford Interfaith Movement (AIM), and the Spiritual Pathway to Awakening (SPA) of Trinity Memorial United Church are inviting the community to experience 15 minutes of peace every Tuesday.

Gatherings began on Jan. 11 and are running each Tuesday from 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., locals are encouraged to meet others at the International Friendship Cultural Gateway garden, 32320 George Ferguson Way, behind the Clearbrook Public Library. Those who attend will focus on peace in the context of daily world and community affairs.

According a press release from organizers, the community initiative is intended for people of every background, ethnic and religious connections, and of all languages and ages. The goal of the event is to counteract the conflict and tense feelings permeating in society due to politics, current events and other stressors.

Reverend Art Turnbull, a retired armed forces chaplain, will be hosting the gathering.

“Everyone hopes for peace but they don’t know where to start,” he stated in the press release.

Prayer or silent meditation may be part of the short time. Those at work, or school or home can also participate by simply taking a few minutes to think about their own view about peace.

For more information, visit abbyspa.com or contact Turnbull at 604-850-8782.

Reverend Art Turnbull will be hosting the 15 minutes of peace gathering every Tuesday at the International Friendship Cultural Gateway garden behind the Clearbrook Public Library. (Submitted)
