Abbotsford glass artist exhibiting works at Mission Arts Centre

Victoria Carpenter’s ‘Echoes in Nature’ will be displayed in Rock Family Gallery until Nov. 6

Abbotsford glass artist Victoria Carpenter will have her “Echoes in Nature” exhibit on display in the Rock Family Gallery at the Mission Arts Centre until Nov. 6.

Carpenter’s work used fused glass jewelry and functional art for the home and garden. She says the art explores her relationship with nature and the creatures living there.

“I’ve infused my own personality into my pieces,” Carpenter said. “There is an ever changing concept in each piece created; time is spent on detail and quality ensuring that the resulting creation is unique and yet evolves through colour, form, or material, adapting to each person as they connect to the creations.”

She says that nature themes are almost always incorporated into her designs, and she’s fascinated with the wilderness of B.C., and Sedona in Arizona (her favorite place).

Carpenter’s journey as a glass artist started with silversmithing, when she discovered dichroic glass, which changes colour when interacting with light.

She’s attended master classes across the continent and teaches in her studio in Abbotsford.

