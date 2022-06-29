Abbotsford flag makes it to semi-finals in Canada-wide contest

Green, yellow and blue design makes it to the final four from a field of 64 municipal flags

Abbotsford’s municipal flag has made it into the final four.

The flag was chosen to be in Canada’s Best Municipal Flag Contest, by a website called Municipal World.

Now the city is asking people to go online and vote the flag up. There were 64 flags across Canada that were originally chosen for the contest, but now it’s down to just four.

The semi-finals has Abbotsford pitted against Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Abbotsford’s flag has a white strawberry flower at the centre of it, with blue and yellow spokes radiating out over a green background. The Kawartha Lakes flag depicts a serene vista with deep blue water, green land and trees and a yellow and orange sun.

The other bracket in the semi-final has Altona, MN against St.-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, Que.

Abbotsford has made it to the semi-finals of Canada’s Best Municipal Flag Contest and we need you to vote!

Our flag is in the top four flags of 64 contenders and is the only flag in B.C. in the finals. We’re up against Kawartha Lakes in Ontario

☑️VOTE NOW https://t.co/fjzMOieAyD pic.twitter.com/PRvs6XFMkl — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) June 27, 2022

“While flags are a part of daily life, most people don’t give them a lot of thought. However, the flag can acquire a near-sacred, civic importance, in the absence of other public binding icons,” Municipal World said. “The Canadian flag is a well respected and well recognized icon despite only being around for less than 60 years. Most people can also pick out their provincial flag—but there is less familiarity with municipal flags. The Municipal World team wants to change that. We love flags and we want to spread the love for municipal flags.”

As of Wednesday morning, Abbotsford has a slim lead over Kawartha Lakes, with more than 2,000 votes tallied. To see the flags and vote, click here.

READ MORE: Abbotsford city flag in running to be named best municipal flag in Canada

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordmunicipal politics