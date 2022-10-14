Abbotsford First coordinating volunteer drivers to offer rides to polling stations

A group of volunteers is ready and willing to help get people to the polls in Abbotsford.
They are being organized by Abbotsford First, an electoral organization that nominates and endorses their favourite candidates in municipal elections.
Anyone wanting to offer rides, or anyone who needs a ride, can connect with them by calling or texting 604-226-9975, or emailing them at abbotsfordfirst@gmail.com.
Many municipalities in the province have partnered with either B.C. Transit or TransLink to offer free transit to voting places for the day, but Abbotsford has not.
An election official told The News that many Abbotsford care homes brought their residents to the polls with their own buses for advance polling days and will likely take them as needed on voting day, as well.
The polls are open just one more time, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results and live coverage will be available online at abbynews.com.
