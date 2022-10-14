Voters will have their final chance to head to the polls on Oct. 15, to elect representation at city hall and the board of education. In Abbotsford, voters needing a ride can email, call or text and a volunteer will help him. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)

Abbotsford First coordinating volunteer drivers to offer rides to polling stations

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in 11 locations across Abbotsford

A group of volunteers is ready and willing to help get people to the polls in Abbotsford.

They are being organized by Abbotsford First, an electoral organization that nominates and endorses their favourite candidates in municipal elections.

Anyone wanting to offer rides, or anyone who needs a ride, can connect with them by calling or texting 604-226-9975, or emailing them at abbotsfordfirst@gmail.com.

Many municipalities in the province have partnered with either B.C. Transit or TransLink to offer free transit to voting places for the day, but Abbotsford has not.

An election official told The News that many Abbotsford care homes brought their residents to the polls with their own buses for advance polling days and will likely take them as needed on voting day, as well.

The polls are open just one more time, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results and live coverage will be available online at abbynews.com.

