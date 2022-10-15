Abbotsford election results: Some new faces in local politics

Voter turnout at 25 per cent in Saturday’s municipal election

A crowd gathered at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on Saturday night to watch the results from the municipal election as they trickled in. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

There will be some new faces in Abbotsford politics following Saturday’s municipal election.

A total of 25,250 votes were cast, with a voter turnout of 25.15 per cent.

These are the unofficial results (names in bold have been elected and incumbents are indicated with asterisks):

MAYOR

• Ross Siemens – 16,037 votes (64.41%)

• Manjit Sohi – 7,705 (30.95%)

• Dave Pellikaan – 627 (2.52%)

• Troy Gaspar – 529 (2.12%)

COUNCIL

• Dave Sidhu* – 14,419

• Patricia Ross* – 11,144

• Les Barkman* – 10,563

• Patricia Driessen – 9,507

• Mark Warkentin (AbbotsfordFirst) – 9,437

• Kelly Chahal* (AbbotsfordFirst) – 9,156

• Dave Loewen* – 8,633

• Simon Gibson – 8,400

• Sandy Blue* (AbbotsfordFirst) – 8,330

• Bharathi Sandhu – 6,761

• Alex Mitchell – 6,731

• Gurnoor Sidhu (AbbotsfordFirst) – 6,428

• Dao Tran – 6,176

• Jas Anand – 4,585

• Tom Norton – 3,872

• Amritpal Mund – 3,296

• Reann Gasper – 3,244

• David McLauren – 3,038

• David Evans – 2,997

• Tim Felger – 1,844

• Steve Pimm – 1,090

BOARD OF EDUCATION

• Preet Rai* – 10,701

• Korky Neufeld* – 9,887

• Shirley Wilson* – 9,506

• Stan Petersen *– 9,344

• Mike Rauch (Abbotsford Partners in Education) – 8,943

• Jared White (Abbotsford Partners in Education) – 8,388

• Rupi Kanda-Rajwan – 8,192

• Shannon Rose – 7,634

• Freddy Latham* – 7,175

• Phil Anderson* – 7,079

• Earl Storey – 6,486

• Katherine Cyr – 5,722

• Graham MacDonell – 3,915

