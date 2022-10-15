A crowd gathered at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on Saturday night to watch the results from the municipal election as they trickled in. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

A crowd gathered at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on Saturday night to watch the results from the municipal election as they trickled in. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford election results: Some new faces in local politics

Voter turnout at 25 per cent in Saturday’s municipal election

There will be some new faces in Abbotsford politics following Saturday’s municipal election.

A total of 25,250 votes were cast, with a voter turnout of 25.15 per cent.

These are the unofficial results (names in bold have been elected and incumbents are indicated with asterisks):

MAYOR

Ross Siemens – 16,037 votes (64.41%)

• Manjit Sohi – 7,705 (30.95%)

• Dave Pellikaan – 627 (2.52%)

• Troy Gaspar – 529 (2.12%)

COUNCIL

Dave Sidhu* – 14,419

Patricia Ross* – 11,144

Les Barkman* – 10,563

Patricia Driessen – 9,507

Mark Warkentin (AbbotsfordFirst) – 9,437

Kelly Chahal* (AbbotsfordFirst) – 9,156

Dave Loewen* – 8,633

Simon Gibson – 8,400

• Sandy Blue* (AbbotsfordFirst) – 8,330

• Bharathi Sandhu – 6,761

• Alex Mitchell – 6,731

• Gurnoor Sidhu (AbbotsfordFirst) – 6,428

• Dao Tran – 6,176

• Jas Anand – 4,585

• Tom Norton – 3,872

• Amritpal Mund – 3,296

• Reann Gasper – 3,244

• David McLauren – 3,038

• David Evans – 2,997

• Tim Felger – 1,844

• Steve Pimm – 1,090

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Preet Rai* – 10,701

Korky Neufeld* – 9,887

Shirley Wilson* – 9,506

Stan Petersen *– 9,344

Mike Rauch (Abbotsford Partners in Education) – 8,943

Jared White (Abbotsford Partners in Education) – 8,388

Rupi Kanda-Rajwan – 8,192

• Shannon Rose – 7,634

• Freddy Latham* – 7,175

• Phil Anderson* – 7,079

• Earl Storey – 6,486

• Katherine Cyr – 5,722

• Graham MacDonell – 3,915

Breaking NewsElection 2022Municipal election

Previous story
Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays
Next story
Ross Siemens ‘very humbled’ to be voted Abbotsford’s new mayor

Just Posted

A barn fire at Wells Line Road and McDermott Road in Abbotsford on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Samantha Bailey/Facebook)
BREAKING: Barn goes up in flames in east Abbotsford

Ontario’s Tobias Bjornfot dekes around Abbotsford’s Jett Woo en route to scoring a goal for Ontario. (Ontario Reign photo)
Abbotsford Canucks fall 8-2 to Ontario Reign in season opener

Drive BC map of incident
Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The West Coast Women’s Show is back at Tradex and runs from Friday to Sunday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: West Coast Women’s Show returns to Abbotsford