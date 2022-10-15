Abbotsford election results: Some new faces in local politics

There will be some new faces in Abbotsford politics following Saturday’s municipal election.
A total of 25,250 votes were cast, with a voter turnout of 25.15 per cent.
These are the unofficial results (names in bold have been elected and incumbents are indicated with asterisks):
MAYOR
• Ross Siemens – 16,037 votes (64.41%)
• Manjit Sohi – 7,705 (30.95%)
• Dave Pellikaan – 627 (2.52%)
• Troy Gaspar – 529 (2.12%)
COUNCIL
• Dave Sidhu* – 14,419
• Patricia Ross* – 11,144
• Les Barkman* – 10,563
• Patricia Driessen – 9,507
• Mark Warkentin (AbbotsfordFirst) – 9,437
• Kelly Chahal* (AbbotsfordFirst) – 9,156
• Dave Loewen* – 8,633
• Simon Gibson – 8,400
• Sandy Blue* (AbbotsfordFirst) – 8,330
• Bharathi Sandhu – 6,761
• Alex Mitchell – 6,731
• Gurnoor Sidhu (AbbotsfordFirst) – 6,428
• Dao Tran – 6,176
• Jas Anand – 4,585
• Tom Norton – 3,872
• Amritpal Mund – 3,296
• Reann Gasper – 3,244
• David McLauren – 3,038
• David Evans – 2,997
• Tim Felger – 1,844
• Steve Pimm – 1,090
BOARD OF EDUCATION
• Preet Rai* – 10,701
• Korky Neufeld* – 9,887
• Shirley Wilson* – 9,506
• Stan Petersen *– 9,344
• Mike Rauch (Abbotsford Partners in Education) – 8,943
• Jared White (Abbotsford Partners in Education) – 8,388
• Rupi Kanda-Rajwan – 8,192
• Shannon Rose – 7,634
• Freddy Latham* – 7,175
• Phil Anderson* – 7,079
• Earl Storey – 6,486
• Katherine Cyr – 5,722
• Graham MacDonell – 3,915