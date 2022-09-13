Abbotsford DPAC exec Shannon Rose running for school trustee

An executive of Abbotsford’s District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) is running in the upcoming election to be a school trustee.

Shannon Rose is one of the 13 candidates vying for seven seats on the board of education. As a chartered professional accountant with more than 10 years experience in public accounting, she said in a press release this week that she can bring a wealth of financial knowledge and literacy to the board.

“My past board experience has included being on the executive of Sunnyside Children’s Foundation for several years, as well as the investment committee of the Community Foundation for Kingston & Area,” she said.

Rose has lived in Abbotsford for the past seven years with her husband, Jim, who is a radiation oncologist at the Abbotsford Cancer Centre, and their two young daughters.

“Although Jim and I did not grow up in Abbotsford, this community has become our loving and supporting ‘family’ over the last seven years,” she said. “I have been very actively involved in the Parental Advisory Council (PAC) at my children’s school since my oldest daughter started kindergarten in 2016. I first became interested in the PAC because I knew it would be a great opportunity to give back to my daughter’s school.”

She has volunteered extensively, holding an executive position on the PAC for the past five years, chairing and participating in several committees, and then holding a position with DPAC for the last three years.

“I have loved my involvement in our school and working with our children and families and, because of this, I wanted to expand my knowledge and be a part of an organization with a greater reach,” she explained.

That volunteer work has allowed Rose to work closely with Abbotsford School District management, and she said, gain a greater understanding of the district’s ongoing work, goals and strategic plans.

“A highlight of being involved in PAC and DPAC over the last several years is the relationships I have built with incredible people who have a common goal of serving and caring for the children and youth of our community through our schools,” she said. “Being from a diverse community, I see the great importance of continuing to build a school community that is inclusive of every child and staff member of the district.

“Learning from each other is going to be key in our growth and moving forward,” she concluded with. “I would love to represent our community as a school board trustee and bring my financial knowledge, my PAC and DPAC experience, as well as the perspective of a parent of school aged children to the trustee team. I want to be a part of a team who strongly believes in and is committed to our future … our children and youth.”

For more about Shannon Rose, visit shannonrosefortrustee.ca.

