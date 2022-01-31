Abbotsford doctor given 2-month suspension for breaching College of Physicians’ conditions

Dr. Daljit Singh Herar previously disciplined for seeing too many patients in a day

An Abbotsford doctor has been disciplined by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (Stock photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash)

An Abbotsford doctor who was disciplined in 2020 for seeing too many patients in a day has been suspended for two months for breaching the conditions he had agreed to.

The decision made Jan. 27 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. against Dr. Daljit Singh Herar also requires him to receive a formal reprimand and pay a $15,000 fine and costs of almost $5,000.

Herar was first disciplined by the college in January 2020, when he was ordered to see no more than 40 patients a day and to practise only six days a week.

ALSO SEE: Anti-mRNA vaccine B.C. doctor sues College of Physicians and Surgeons over free speech

He also received a one-day suspension and was required to pay a $40,000 fine and $10,000 in costs.

The latest public notification of discipline against Herar states that he breached his condition that he not change his practice location without the prior written approval of the college and that he failed to respond to several communications from them.

“Given the importance that must be placed on registrants being responsive and truthful to the regulator, the Inquiry Committee determined a disciplinary outcome was appropriate,” the public notice states.

The disciplinary action also states that Herar must respond to the college within four weeks of a request for a response.

ALSO SEE: B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Doctors