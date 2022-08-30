Abbotsford residents Firass El Fateh (far left) and Dr. Yafa Elseri (second from left) recently taped an episode of Family Feud Canada. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford residents Firass El Fateh (far left) and Dr. Yafa Elseri (second from left) recently taped an episode of Family Feud Canada. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford couple appearing on Family Feud Canada

Opex Abbotsford owners Firass El Fateh and Dr. Yafa Elseri part of team on Sept. 21 episode

An Abbotsford couple has recently played the feud.

Dr. Yafa Elseri and Firass El Fateh and three other members of Elseri’s family from Edmonton have taped an episode of Family Feud Canada.

The episode is set to air on Sept. 21. Elseri thanked the producers of the CBC show for making the unique experience a reality.

“Thank you for such a warm and wonderful reception we received at your studio,” she stated on Instagram. “You all treated us with the utmost kindness, patience, and understanding. We are so thankful and grateful for you all.”

The couple own Opex Abbotsford, a training gym and wellness centre located at Unit 106 1575 McCallum Road. The facility opened in 2018 and offers a number of fitness and wellness options for clients.

Elseri, a chiropractor, graduated from the University of Alberta in 2006 with with a Bachelor of Science degree. Following graduation she moved to San Jose, Calif. where she obtained her Doctor of Chiropractic degree (Cum Laude) from Palmer College of Chiropractic West in 2009.

El Fateh graduated from high school in Abbotsford and attended Saint Mary’s University in Halifax on a football scholarship. He completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree and worked in the corporate world for five years, but his passion for fitness was overwhelming and he entered that field.

For more on the gym, visit opexabbotsford.com.

RELATED: Family Feud Canada looking for Abbotsford families

abbotsfordBreaking NewsEntertainment News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. judge accuses Save Old Growth of using volunteer protesters as ‘sacrificial lambs’
Next story
Vancouver man arrested for reportedly exposing his genitals to women downtown

Just Posted

Police executed a search warrant Aug. 23 at a home on Hemlock Street in Abbotsford, where they discovered a meth lab. The investigation is continuing. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
More than 10 kilos of drugs seized from meth lab in Abbotsford

Abbotsford residents Firass El Fateh (far left) and Dr. Yafa Elseri (second from left) recently taped an episode of Family Feud Canada. (Instagram photo)
Abbotsford couple appearing on Family Feud Canada

The Cabin has been a shelter from the storm for people needing support in Abbotsford. But it will close on Sept. 30. (Submitted)
City decision leads to closure of Abbotsford drop-in centre for unhoused people

Deagan Gibney and his team travelled for five days across the country to reach Walton, and the nine-year-old raced in nine events over four days. Submitted photo.
Mission youth becomes grand champ at 2022 Walton TransCan Canadian Motocross National Championship