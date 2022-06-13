Abbotsford council supports ‘hybrid’ flood-protection plan, including new pump station

First phase to include new Sumas River pump station and improvements to Barrowtown

Abbotsford council has approved in principle a plan for improved flood protection for Sumas Prairie, including a new Sumas River Pump Station. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford council has approved in principle a flood-mitigation plan that combines three of the four options previously proposed.

The first phase of the multi-year hybrid plan, presented Monday (June 13) and voted on at the executive council meeting, includes the construction of a new Sumas River Pump Station, improving resiliency at the Barrowtown Pump Station, and replacing temporary works with permanent works along the Sumas dike.

The first phase also includes continuing to work with other jurisdictions on fine-tuning the remaining components of the new plan.

Council also supported recommendations to prepare a funding submission to the provincial government.

A city press release issued Monday afternoon states that the hybrid concept – combining concepts originally identified in April in options two, three and four – improves the city’s existing flood protection system “while maximizing agricultural land and food security, and minimizing the number of impacted properties.”

The preferred option meets minimum flood protection guidelines in B.C., the release states.

“A key focus for the City is to ensure that agricultural land is preserved and to minimize impacts on properties by restricting water flow in the event of a flood.”

Four options were presented in early April to prepare the city for the next major flooding event. Costs ranged from $100 million to $2.3 billion for Sumas Prairie flood protection.

But factoring in enhancements for the Matsqui dike, upgrades to Clayburn Village and improvements in water-source resiliency put the total range of options from $209 million to $2.8 billion.

The city then sought feedback from Abbotsford residents, farmers and business owners, as well as further technical analysis and input from Sumas First Nation.

The city says the new Sumas River Pump Station will address the impacts of being unable to open the flood boxes, which is what occurred last November and happens during the spring freshet (snowmelt).

The next steps in the process include creating a more detailed plan on the scope of the work, including where infrastructure will be built, as well as ongoing talks with First Nations, residents, businesses and stakeholders.



