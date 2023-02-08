Abbotsford council candidates spent more than $260K on campaigns in 2022

Dave Sidhu spent the most of all candidates, newly released Elections BC documents show

Ross Siemens (left) and Dave Sidhu topped the polls for mayor and council respectively, and they also spent the most on their campaigns for election. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News file)

Candidates in the 2022 municipal election for Abbotsford spent a total of more than $263,000 to run their campaigns.

Incumbent council member Dave Sidhu spent nearly one-third of that total on his campaign to get re-elected, at $78,401. Nearly $60,000 of that came from 86 donors, and he had a surplus of $5,531 after election day.

The numbers come from documents published by Elections BC this week, as they are following every election.

Among other council candidates, the person who spent the second most was Bharathi Sandhu, at $34,445 – almost all of which came from donations. The third most was spent by Alex Mitchell, at $23,867. Neither of these candidates earned a seat at council. Neither did Amritpal Mund, who is next in line at $14,107.

However, that list doesn’t include the four candidates running under the AbbotsfordFirst banner.

Incumbent councillors Sandy Blue and Kelly Chahal were joined by Gurnoor Sidhu and Mark Warkentin for AbbotsfordFirst, which filed financial reports as a group rather than individuals.

The group of four spent $88,885, with $38,620 going toward administration of the campaign and the remainder attributed to campaign expenses by the individual candidates. How that money was divided exactly is not included in the public documents.

Of the four under AbbotsfordFirst, Chahal and Warkentin were the only ones to be elected.

As for the mayoral race, winning candidate Ross Siemens spent the most, at $51,774. He ran against three other candidates. David Pellikaan spent $650 and Troy Gaspar spent $610. Manjit Sohi’s documents are not yet included on the Elections BC website.

Two candidates – David McLauren and David Evans – report spending nothing on their campaigns.

The remaining candidates who were elected and the amounts they spent are: Patricia Driessen, $12,986; Les Barkman, $10,824; Simon Gibson, $6,385; Patricia Ross, $6,398; and Dave Loewen, $4,581.

There were several more candidates who spent money but did not get elected. They were: Reann Gaspar, $7,398; Tom Norton, $5,323; Jas Anand, $3,154; Dao Tran, $1,755; and Steven Pimm, $1,195.

School board elections

Candidates for the Abbotsford board of education’s seven seats spent considerably less than the council candidates.

New trustee Rupi Kanda-Rajwan spent the most, at $14,284. That’s nearly twice as much as the next person on the list, fellow new candidate Mike Rauch, who spent $7,993.

The rest of the elected trustees’ expenses, in order, were: Shirley Wilson, $5,560; Jared White, $3,991; Stan Petersen, $3,600; Preet Rai, $3,109; and Korky Neufeld, $1,250.

There were six unsuccessful candidates in the running. In order of what they spent, they are Shannon Rose, $5,487; Earl Storey, $4,461; Freddy Latham, $3,664; Katherine Cyr, $2,974; Phillip Anderson, $2,419; and Graham MacDonell, $979.

