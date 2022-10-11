Abbotsford council candidates get last kick at can before election

Abbotsford council candidates gathered together Tuesday at a Chamber-led event that focused on “moving Abbotsford forward.”

It was the last official date on the calendar for candidates on the campaign trail, and involved a luncheon, a chance to mingle, and a panel of business leaders discussing post-pandemic and post-flooding economics.

The panel featured four local community leaders who discussed their work experience in the city, pressing topics impacting local businesses and residents, and future opportunities for Abbotsford to make a long-lasting regional impact. Panelists also examined opportunities and challenges for the next mayor and council, and how as elected leaders they can enable our local economy to thrive.

“We’re incredibly pleased to host this panel and candidate meet and greet,” said Craig Toews, Chamber president. “After the pandemic and the devastating floods, now more than ever we need a strong and unified Abbotsford. As we look to get back to business it’s important that our future municipal government hear first-hand from community leaders and business owners to ensure that government policies and supports are in place to help our business community prosper and grow.”

There are 21 candidates, of which seven will find a place on council.

The majority of those candidates were on hand to meet and greet at the event, just days before the election.

There will be 11 voting places throughout the city on Oct. 15, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on how and where to vote, visit abbotsford.ca.

