Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork

Anand joins Manjit Sohi and Tim Felger in not being able to run in 2026 civic election

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)

A third 2022 Abbotsford municipal election candidate will not be allowed to run in the next election.

Jas Anand failed to file a complete report in his financial paperwork with Elections BC, according to a staff report to council at its May 29th meeting.

He was not on the initial list released in February, when local mayoral candidate Manjit Sohi and council candidate Tim Felger were among 50 people across the province who missed the deadline to file their financial statements.

But the city was advised on May 17 that Anand failed to file a supplemental report to his statement, as required under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

He, Sohi and Felger will not be allowed to seek any office until after the next municipal election on Oct. 17, 2026.

There were 21 candidates for eight council seats and four for the mayor’s chair in the election on Oct. 15, 2022.

Anand is the owner of SippChai Cafe and has volunteered with several local charities, including Archway Community Services, the Abbotsford Arts Council and various soccer associations.

“I am a listener and encourager. I will bring my values and integrity to Abbotsford city council and ensure cultures and ethnicities are embraced and honoured,” he said at the time he announced his candidacy.

