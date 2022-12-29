Abbotsford council approves first stage of updated long-term plan for Mill Lake

Master plan sets out development and management of park for next 15 to 20 years

A new fountain in Mill Lake in Abbosford opened in June, as did a new dock in the northwest portion of the park. A long-term plan for the park is now being developed. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The first stage has been completed of a plan for the development and management of Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford over the next 15 to 20 years.

City council approved the “key findings” report of the Mill Lake Master Plan at its meeting on Dec. 12. The plan now moves to the second of five stages, which is titled Exploring Options.

The key findings report states that among the options to be considered in stage two are park cleanliness and the maintenance of pathways, the usability of the lake for swimming and non-motorized watercraft, the addition of food services, and educational signage about the park’s history and heritage structures such as Trethewey House.

Also among the options are further land acquisition to “better align the boundary, add space for amenities and improve park functioning.”

RELATED: New fountain in Mill Lake in Abbotsford is now operational

The last draft master plan for the 45-hectare Mill Lake Park was prepared in 2013.

The new master plan is being prepared by IBI Group – an architecture, engineering, planning and technology firm – with an estimated budget of $150,000 ($143,000 from development cost charges and $7,000 from general capital reserves).

“The plan will address the current and future needs for the park, including a vision and long-term plan for the amenities, facilities and infrastructure that support the recreational, cultural and sport activities in the city’s premier park,” says a staff report to council.

“… Through this Master Plan update, the city has the opportunity to build on the existing assets and continue the vision of Mill Lake Park as a destination urban park that provides for an array of leisure opportunities.”

The first stage of the plan included city staff and the consultants holding public information sessions, virtual workshops and an online survey.

RELATED: City approves $200K fountain for Mill Lake using donated funds

The second stage will involve further public and stakeholder feedback and the preparation of concept plans.

A new fountain and dock were added to Mill Lake in 2022. The $200,000 fountain was the first project to be approved from the Mill Lake Park Reserve Fund established by the city in 2019.

A commitment of a $1 million donation over 10 years was previously made by an anonymous donor for improvements to the park.

As well, the aging floating wooden dock in the northwest portion of the park was replaced at a cost of $220,000.



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City HallBreaking NewsCity Council