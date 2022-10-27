Abbotsford Conservatives host breakfast, burgers and brews

Simcoe North MP Adam Chambers, left, is a special guest at two events in Abbotsford on Nov. 9, hosted by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast.

The Abbotsford Conservatives are holding two special events featuring the shadow minister for national revenue, MP Adam Chambers.

The events both take place on Nov. 9 and will be attended by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast as well.

Chambers is the MP for Simcoe North in Ontario. He was also senior advisor to the late finance minister Jim Flaherty. The first event of the day is a breakfast at the Clarion Hotel Conference Centre. Fast will have opening remarks, and there will be a Q&A.

Later in the evening Fast and Chambers will be attending Burgers and Brew at Abbey Road Taphouse. MP Adam Chambers will be speaking about Canadian conservatism in society today.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, under the titles Breakfast with your MP and Special Guest MP Adam Chambers, and Brews and Burgers.

