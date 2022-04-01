Abbotsford city staff to outline options for flood mitigation

City looking for input on plans that could cost up to $3 billion

The floodwaters that swept over Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie, starting on Nov. 14, destroyed Ripples Winery on Tolmie Road along with houses and barns on the property. (Photos by Caroline Mostertman)

Abbotsford’s mayor and council will be looking over four options for flood mitigation at their next public meeting. The price tags range from an estimated $209 million to nearly $2.79 billion.

City staff will present the options on April 4. They are as follows:

Option 1: Status quo with enhancements to Barrowtown Pump Station.

Option 2: Status quo with enhancements to Barrowtown Pump Station and a new Sumas River pump station.

Option 3: Added floodway and storage area, enhancements to Barrowtown Pump Station and a new Sumas River pump station.

Option 4: Added narrow floodway, enhancements to Barrowtown Pump Station and a new Sumas River pump station and more.

Following the devastating floods in November 2021, the city has been working with engineering consulting firm Kerr Wood Leidal, to develop a long-term flood mitigation plan for Sumas Prairie. Through the plan, the city is considering different options designed to enhance the city’s existing flood related infrastructure and reduce flooding impacts to residents and the community.

Options provide varying levels of enhanced flood mitigation compared to current infrastructure in place. A staff report says that the municipality needs to take immediate action to implement a solution within our municipality, so that our community is not as significantly impacted when future weather events occur.

But it won’t just be up to council to decide what to do. There is a chance for public input.

Over the coming months, Abbotsford residents, businesses, and neighbouring governments will have the opportunity to learn more about each option and share their feedback on what matters most to them. City staff have proactively reached out to Sumas Prairie residents and businesses will be engaging directly with them over the coming weeks to discuss and gain their feedback and input.

Additionally, the city has committed to hearing from the entire community on what is most important to them. All residents are encouraged to visit Let’s Talk Abbotsford to provide their feedback and sign up for engagement opportunities.

The City of Abbotsford has also begun its intergovernmental conversations with Semá:th, Màthexwi and Leq’á:mel First Nations leadership. Provincial and Federal governments, City of Chilliwack, Fraser Valley Regional District, and Whatcom County, Cities of Everson and Sumas in the Washington State in United States, will also be engaged.

The City of Abbotsford will use the feedback to identify a preferred flood mitigation option and complete the long-term flood mitigation plan. The plan will be used to inform funding discussions with senior levels of government.

To learn more about the options and engagement on Abbotsford flood mitigation, visit: www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/abbotsfordfloodresponse.

