Abbotsford city flag in running to be named best municipal flag in Canada

The Abbotsford municipal flag has made it to the quarterfinals of a contest to find the best municipal flag of Canada.

An online contest has been launched that pits Abbotsford’s flag against that of Brigus, a small town close to St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador.

While a panel of judges looked at 64 municipal flags across the country for a website called Municipal World, they then turned it over the people to decide. It’s already been narrowed down to the final eight and Abbotsford’s green, blue and yellow design with the dogwood in the centre is still a favourite of voters.

Abbotsford has already beat out Fort Resolution, N.W.T., Springdale, Nfld. and Wetaskiwin, Alt. and is currently winning against Brigus.

The Town of Brigus, Nfld. flag is seeded against Abbotsford’s in a cross-Canada flag contest.

The contest is a single-elimination, bracket-style competition that pits two entrants against each other—the winner advancing to the next round while the loser is dropped from the competition.

The other three remaining brackets are: Altona, MN against Halifax, N.S.; Cape Breton, N.S against St.-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, Que.; and Kawartha Lakes, Ont. against Westlock, Alta. If Abbotsford does win its bracket, it will move on against either Kawartha Lakes or Westlock.

The contest is being run through a Survey Monkey portal through a magazine published by Municipal World. It was shared on Twitter by Abbotsford city councillor Dave Loewen, who is encouraging residents to vote for the city’s flag.

So far, 195 people have cast a vote for Abbotsford in the quarterfinals, compared to 89 for Brigus.

But before voting, here’s a little more about the reasoning behind the contest.

“While flags are a part of daily life, most people don’t give them a lot of thought. However, the flag can acquire a near-sacred, civic importance, in the absence of other public binding icons,” Municipal World said. “The Canadian flag is a well respected and well recognized icon despite only being around for less than 60 years. Most people can also pick out their provincial flag—but there is less familiarity with municipal flags. The Municipal World team wants to change that. We love flags and we want to spread the love for municipal flags.”

They used the design principles from the North American Vexillological Association as guidance and looked for originality when compiling the initial list.

And they offer these tips:

Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.

Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

Use 2 or 3 Basic Colors. Limit the number of colors on the flag to three which contrast well and come from the standard color set.

No Lettering or Seals. Never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seal.

Be Distinctive or Be Related. Avoid duplicating other flags but use similarities to show connections.

To vote, click here: Canada’s Best Municipal Flag Contest.

