Abbotsford Chamber prepares for 25th Business Excellence Awards event

The 25th Silver Jubilee Business Excellence Awards, hosted by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, are here.

The event had been originally planned for late November, and was held over due to the catastrophic flood event here in Abbotsford. It will now be held Feb. 10, in person at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.

The Abbotsford News and Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing exceptional businesses in the community since in 1996, and has presented nearly 300 awards to businesses and individuals in Abbotsford.

This year’s 30 nominees will find themselves in exceptional company with past recipients.

The awards to be presented are for: Home Based Business Excellence; Agriculture and AgriBusiness Excellence; Consumer Service Excellence; Entrepreneur of the Year; Non-Profit Organization of the Year; and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Nominees have been selected through a community-wide nomination process, and chosen by a panel of judges through an interview process.

Tickets are still available for the event, at $75 per person or a table of eight for $600, plus GST.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and is business attire with a welcome drink and appetizer stations. Entertainment will be provided by Indo-folk singer Ranj Singh.

Tickets are available at abbotsfordchamber.com.

Click here to see all the TOP 30 Nominees Edition in their categories.

