Abbotsford Chamber hires business engagement manager

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of of Jessica Levesque as its business engagement manager.

Levesque joins the chamber following her past roles as president of the Student Union Society at University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) and manager of UFV’s programs and services department.

She operated her own small business for a number of years, and recently served as the campaign manager and marketing and communications chair for a group of political candidates during the 2022 municipal election in Abbotsford.

In her new role, Levesque will be responsible for building long-term and meaningful relationships with existing and new members, “ensuring optimal engagement with local businesses to achieve their goals,” a press release states.

Abbotsford Chamber CEO Katerina Anastasiadis said this comes as the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce has continued to support flood recovery through the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund, as well as supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs through continuing to invest in the Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs Program.

Anastasiadis said Levesque will be an “impactful addition” to the chamber with her extensive background in the community and “entrepreneurial skill set.”

“Jessica brings new energy and ideas, a passion for the work of the chamber and is eager to build solid relationships with businesses across our community. I know she will work well with our wider staff team to expand the chamber’s reach,” she said.

