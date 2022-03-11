Artist Cathy Terepocki has created handmade clay pins to support the Red Cross humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The pins are available on her website and at Bureaux Modern Mercantile in Abbotsford. (Cathy Terepocki image)

Abbotsford businesses put their Ukraine support on display

Window dressings, store displays and special items all give a nod of support during conflict

Shops around Abbotsford are showing their support for Ukraine with blue and yellow themed displays, the colours of Ukraine’s flag.

Champagne and Lace has fittingly filled their main window with butter yellow and baby blue gowns as grad season approaches.

And Life’s Second Chance Thrift Store has also gotten into the spirit, creating displays all through the store featuring yellow and blue clothing together.

Bureaux Modern Mercantile, a boutique shop on George Furgason Way, now has a limited supply of handmade pins by Chilliwack ceramics artist Cathy Terepocki. The pins are $40 with all of the proceeds going to the Red Cross humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine.

Terepocki made 100 pins, and Jess Delves from Bureaux created the cards. The pins are made with clay from the Chilliwack River and feature a heart in blue and yellow. She is also selling them on her website, www.cathyterepocki.com.

The flag of Ukraine features two horizontal stripes, light blue on top and bright yellow on the bottom, representing the sky and the wheat fields of the country’s landscapes.

READ MORE: Abbotsford’s Handlers Equipment challenges other businesses to support Ukraine

