Abbotsford business makes $200,000 commitment to Fraser Valley health care

Fraserway RV donation will fund equipment at hospitals in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope

Fraserway RV in Abbotsford has committed to donating $200,000 to help improve health care at four Fraser Valley hospitals. (Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation photo)

An Abbotsford business has committed to giving $200,000 to improve health care in the Fraser Valley.

The financial gift from Fraserway RV will support the purchase of a medicine dispensing system at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, help with colonoscopy at Mission Memorial, will purchase two transport defibrillators at Chilliwack General, and a mobile patient lift at Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope.

“We have employees and customers far and wide in the Fraser Valley,” said James Epp, President of Fraserway RV. “This is where we live, work and play.”

Fraserway RV’s committed the funds over the next 12 months.

“We are grateful to have a continuing partnership with Fraserway RV,” shared the FVHCF Executive Director, Liz Harris. “We are so happy with their commitment to health care in the Fraser Valley.”

Fraserway RV began their journey in 1969 with the purchase of an existing RV manufacturer in Abbotsford. 53 years later, with multiple locations in Canada, they remain committed to giving back by supporting local and national non-profit organizations that make positive impacts on the communities, which their employees and customers live, and work.

If you would like to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca. All funds raised in your community go to support healthcare in your community.

