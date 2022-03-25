Abbotsford bridal shop wows brides with $100 dresses in final days

Agape Bridal in Abbotsford is closing for good on March 26, 2022. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News)

Future brides were in for a deal in Abbotsford this week, taking advantage of the last days of business for Agape Bridal.

The owner is reportedly retiring, and everything was marked down with deep discounts.

Sara Gibson was ecstatic about the discovery, sharing her big score on a Facebook group for moms.

“They are having a massive closing sale, and I just got a $2250 dress for $100. No joke!” she wrote, advising brides to get down to the store as soon as possible.

Staff at the store said Friday morning was really busy, and pointed out the $100 dresses. They are the sample dresses brides would normally try on before choosing a dress and can be several thousand dollars. There are a wide array of sizes, styles and colours.

There are also two full racks of gowns that could be used for mothers of the brides, bridesmaids and even guests of weddings or other formal functions such as prom.

Agape Bridal, located at 33780 A South Fraser Way, announced their closure on March 11. They will close on March 26 at 5 p.m.

