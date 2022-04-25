Abbotsford-based Predominant Studios making waves in 2022

Music studio works with artists to help them on their path to superstardom

Predominant Studios CEO Jacqueline Best is looking to shake things up in the music industry. (Submitted)

An Abbotsford-based record label and independent artists services company is trying to shake things up in the competitive music world.

Predominant Studios, which launched in 2021, has inked deals with 17 music-recording artist to handle their existing arrangements with other companies and 45 independents.

CEO Jacqueline Best said the successful formula is simple – be artist friendly.

“The one thing that makes Predominant popular amongst all the artists is that we take a really low cut versus the major labels,” she said. “We actually don’t make a lot of money on the royalties from songs – we make our money in sales like merchandise, concert tickets, touring or getting our artists other opportunities.”

Some of the top names Best has signed to deals include hip hop artist Mr. ESQ, country performers Bryce Allan and Jason Kirkness and R&B singer Calixte.

Best said she had dreams of being a singer at an early age, taking vocal lessons and beginning that journey until several bouts with pneumonia ruined her voice. Helping others achieve their music dreams was the logical next step for Best.

However, Predominant came about through a different entertainment project Best was working on. Prior to the pandemic, she was based in Victoria and was working on a show called The Hungry Islanders, which was set to showcase food, travel and adventure on Vancouver Island. But her work through that show attracted the interest of music industry professionals and her previous connections in that industry got the studio idea going.

Best hinted that a new physical studio is coming soon, but reiterated that a lot of what they do is taking a talented musician and giving them the tools and confidence to succeed.

“I mentor them a lot by building up their character,” she said. “A lot of them come to us and sometimes they are shy or don’t have a lot of confidence so I help build them up, shape them and help them try to explore different genres with their voice and style. It’s a lot of mentoring and coaching.”

She added that the company’s fair contracts and family atmosphere have created a positive environment for the artists.

Best will be representing Predominant at the Junos in May and will also be in New York in June to receive an award for Business Elite’s 40 Under 40. They named her “one of North America’s leaders and industry disruptors with the undoubted attitude, quality, potential, desire, determination, and ambition to shape the world of business over the coming decades.”

She said the honour was unexpected but she’s proud to be recognized.

As for the future of Predominant, Best said she wants to help the studio continue to grow.

“Our goal is to become very well known in the music industry and go big,” she said. “Maybe in the next five to 10 years we want to be recognized as a major label. We have full intentions of growing and expanding and then going global.”

Best said having a presence in the United States and Dubai is on the agenda for the future. She is also releasing a book called “So they say you can’t. SCREW THEM.” – which details her life and experiences in the entertainment industry.

She said the studio is always on the look out for new talent and to visit predominantstudiosinc.com for more information.

