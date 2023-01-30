Conservative MPs Ed Fast (Abbotsford, left) and Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, right) are hosting a townhall on public safety, featuring a presentation by Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr.

Conservative MPs Ed Fast (Abbotsford, left) and Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, right) are hosting a townhall on public safety, featuring a presentation by Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr.

Abbotsford and Mission MPs join forces to host public safety townhall

Event will include presentation by Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr on Feb. 21

Two Fraser Valley Conservative MPs are hosting a public safety townhall event, featuring Chief Mike Serr of the Abbotsford Police Department.

Ed Fast, MP for Abbotsford, and Brad Vis, MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon are taking questions and concerns via email prior to the event, being held Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Serr will give a presentation on safety, while and Fast and Vis will host the question and answer session.

Register to attend at bradvis.ca under the Events tab, and email questions to brad.vis@parl.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeEventsPolicepoliticians

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Axe-wielding man smashes bank windows in downtown Kelowna
Next story
New trial ordered for Port Moody man convicted of dangerous driving causing death

Just Posted

File photo by Dale Klippenstein
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Abbotsford gas station

Cascade Skyline Gondola Project reps hope to have tenure approval in the first half of 2023. (Cascade Skyline Gondola Project)
B.C.’s motorized off-road groups pledge to resolve concerns, misconceptions about gondola proposal

People marched from Jubilee Park through downtown Abbotsford on Aug. 31, 2021, to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. At right is Drug War Survivor program coordinator Brittany Maple. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News file)
Abbotsford’s rate of opioid deaths stayed steady in 2022 as calls continued to rise

The Abbotsford International Airport saw a passenger volume of 992,712 for 2022. (File photo)
Abbotsford International Airport nearly cracks 1-million passenger mark for 2022