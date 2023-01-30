Abbotsford and Mission MPs join forces to host public safety townhall

Two Fraser Valley Conservative MPs are hosting a public safety townhall event, featuring Chief Mike Serr of the Abbotsford Police Department.
Ed Fast, MP for Abbotsford, and Brad Vis, MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon are taking questions and concerns via email prior to the event, being held Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.
Serr will give a presentation on safety, while and Fast and Vis will host the question and answer session.
Register to attend at bradvis.ca under the Events tab, and email questions to brad.vis@parl.gc.ca.
@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.