Abbotsford and Mission MPs join forces to host public safety townhall

Event will include presentation by Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr on Feb. 21

Conservative MPs Ed Fast (Abbotsford, left) and Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, right) are hosting a townhall on public safety, featuring a presentation by Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr.

Two Fraser Valley Conservative MPs are hosting a public safety townhall event, featuring Chief Mike Serr of the Abbotsford Police Department.

Ed Fast, MP for Abbotsford, and Brad Vis, MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon are taking questions and concerns via email prior to the event, being held Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Serr will give a presentation on safety, while and Fast and Vis will host the question and answer session.

Register to attend at bradvis.ca under the Events tab, and email questions to brad.vis@parl.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeEventsPolicepoliticians