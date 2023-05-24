Abbotsford among B.C. communities to get funding boost for emergency operations

The diking system on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford is among future infrastructure upgrades that are estimated to cost up to $2.3 billion. Four options are now being considered by Abbotsford council. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Communities in the eastern Fraser Valley will all benefit from more than $250,000 in provincial funding meant to improve local emergency operations centres (EOC).

The funding is divided between nine municipalities, First Nations and the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), and comes from the nearly-$3 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

“Training emergency response staff is incredibly important to help keep people safe here in the Fraser Valley,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “Funding for projects across local governments and First Nations will help Emergency Operations Centres across the province with not only more training, but also more supplies and modernized equipment so that we can all stay safe in case of an emergency.”

Abbotsford’s EOC will get $29,598 for modernization and mobility. Chilliwack’s EOC will get $29,400 to fund technology upgrades. The District of Kent is getting $29,371 for training and equipment, while Harrison Hot Springs was approved for $29,585 for technology upgrades.

Mission is planning an EOC training project, with $29,837 in funding, and the FVRD was approved for $30,000 for EOC and training information officer capabilities.

Three First Nations in the region are also a part of the funding program.

Seabird Island will receive $30,000 for training and equipment. Semá:th First Nation will get $27,335 for a preparedness and response project. Skawahlook First Nation will get $27,151 for the Sq’ewa:lxw EOC’s supplies and equipment.

All of these communities have faced emergency situations related to the environment and climate over the past two years, including floods, fires and heat waves.

“We know significant costs are associated with emergency planning, mitigation, response and recovery for communities – including at local emergency operations centres. Emergency operations centres are the hub of response and recovery during an emergency, staffed by our hard-working partners in local governments and First Nations,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “These projects made possible through CEPF will help better protect and keep people safe in the event of an emergency.”

The ministry’s announcement on Wednesday noted that emergency operations centres are an essential part of emergency response, where representatives come together to co-ordinate actions and resources, and support people responding on the ground.

In total, funding will go to 78 projects benefiting more than 100 communities throughout B.C. CEPF is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and supports projects that strengthen the resilience of local governments and First Nations in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

