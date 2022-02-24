94% of survey respondents want food trucks to continue in Abbotsford

Pilot program was held last summer every weekend at Mill Lake Park

A survey about food trucks at local parks was recently conducted by the City of Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

A total of 94 per cent of people surveyed about food trucks in Abbotsford said they would like to see the service continue every summer.

The survey was conducted last August on the City of Abbotsford website, drawing a total of 673 responses, according to a recent report to council.

The survey followed a pilot program for food trucks in designated city parks in summer 2021. The city worked with the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Association to schedule 11 trucks at Mill Lake Park every weekend.

RELATED: City of Abbotsford survey asks: Do you want food trucks at local parks?

The survey indicated that 77 per cent of respondents had visited a food truck, and 24 per cent had visited one at Mill Lake. Thirty people said they had visited the Mill Lake food trucks more than three times.

Eighty per cent of respondents said they agreed with Matsqui Trail and Albert Dyck Park as additional locations for the service.

The types of foods people wanted to see at the parks included burgers, Jamaican, kebabs, shaved ice, donairs, bannock, tacos, smoothies, smokies and gluten-free desserts.



vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City HallAbby ParksFood