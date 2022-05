Telus and Koodo customers have been alerted to a 911 disruption Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022. (File photo)

Regional districts across British Columbia sent out alerts on the afternoon of Monday, May 30, saying that there is a disruption to 911 service for Telus and Koodo cell phone customers.

The alerts direct people to use alternate cell providers or a landline if they can’t get through to 911 on their cell phones.

More as it becomes available.

