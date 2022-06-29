9-year-old Missionite earns shot at Canadian Motocross Championship in Ontario

Deagan Gibney has taken home numerous first place finishes in the last two years, and spends most of his weekends racing at the Future West Moto Races across B.C. Submitted photos.

A young Mission dirt biker has earned a spot in the largest amateur motocross race in Canada.

Nine-year-old Deagan Gibney will be headed to Ontario to compete in the Trans-Can Canadian Motocross Grand National Championship, after qualifying for one of the 42 positions in his class and age group.

Hundreds of motocross racers across the country have spent the last three months racing to qualify for the esteemed event at the track in the “Motocross Town” of Walton, Ontario.

Jumps, hard corners and other obstacles are all features of the track, designed to test the riders’ abilities – at times they can fly as high as 30 feet in the air and over 100-feet long.

Gibney has taken home numerous first place finishes in the last two years, and spends most of his weekends racing at the Future West Moto Races across B.C.

The top racers in regional qualifying races earn a berth into the Grand National Championship race.

He enjoys sponsorships from SPY, Dirt Bike Kids, Twin Air, Tradesmen Door and Gate, and Van Ingen Construction.

“The 2022 Grand National Championship at Walton Raceway is the event every motocross racer in Canada aims to compete in,” said event director Brett Lee.

“A win at the TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship gives a rider instant national notoriety and can serve as a springboard to a lucrative professional motocross career.”

The majority of the top professional motocross racers in the country, such as the 2021 Canadian Motocross Champion’s Dylan Wright and Jess Pettis, have won the national amateur races at Walton Raceway before going pro.

Gibney can be followed on his Instagram account @deagang19; the races will be livestreamed at FloSports.com from Aug. 10 to 14.

