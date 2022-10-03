9 grass fires along Highway 1 in medians west of Chilliwack

Smoke from median fires in Abbotsford can be seen billowing into highway traffic in both directions

Grass fires in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)

Multiple fires were burning Monday afternoon in the grass medians along Highway 1 in Abbotsford with smoke affecting traffic in both directions.

These highway median fires often cause reduced visibility due to the heavy smoke, and are often sparked by lit cigarettes.

Reader Jackie Marshall contacted to the Chilliwack Progress to say she counted about 9 median fires between the westbound and eastbound lanes near Abbotsford.

One person tweeted, “What’s going on?” saying they were “bush fires” on Highway 1 and that fire crews were spotted en route to the scene.

WHAT IS GOING ON?! There are MULTIPLE bush fires along HWY 1 Eastbound in the Abby/Cultus area. One was 2KM before Cultus exit. Lost track of all of them. 🤯 As I drove by, no fire trucks on scene yet but saw some coming on N Parallel Rd. @AM730Traffic @CityNewsVAN pic.twitter.com/HY4198WRER — Jasmine Kaur G (@jgarcha) October 3, 2022

Grass fire in the median of Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Sumas Mountain, west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)