85-year-old pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police looking for dashcam footage; pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries

Abbotsford Police are asking for footage from area where crash took place on Oct. 20 at about 2:30 p.m. (File photo)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Abbotsford Thursday afternoon, and airlifted to hospital.

The Abbotsford Police Department said they were on scene with other first responders at an incident in the 31500 block of Blueridge Drive, at 2:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, who is 85 years old, has serious injuries and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The driver remained on scene and is being cooperative.

At the time, Blueridge Drive eastbound was closed between Ridgeview Drive & Summit Drive.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Blueridge Drive just before the collision. If you can assist, call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

READ MORE: Police seek public’s help in locating missing Abbotsford man, Andrew Fontaine

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Breaking NewsPolice