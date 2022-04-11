68-year-old Chilliwack bank robber appeals long-term offender designation

Dean Evan Kinley robbed the Scotiabank downtown in 2017, one of 16 bank robberies in his life

Dean Kinley, 68, was designated a long-term offender in February 2022 after robbing a downtown Chilliwack bank in 2017. (File)

The 68-year-old man convicted of robbing a downtown Chilliwack bank in 2017 is appealing his designation as a long-term offender.

Dean Evan Kinley was in jail since his arrest after robbing the Scotiabank across the street from the Chilliwack Law Courts on Oct. 10, 2017 until his sentencing in B.C. Supreme Court in February 2022.

He was convicted on Sept. 11, 2020 after a five-day trial.

In addition to the long-term offender designation, he was ordered to serve another year in jail followed by seven years under a long-term supervision order.

READ MORE: Chilliwack bank robber has ‘second thoughts’ about joint sentencing submission at last minute

Kinley’s hearing at the B.C. Court of Appeal is scheduled for Thursday (April 14).

At his sentencing in February, the court heard that Kinley has been convicted of 16 bank robberies and has spent 35 of the last 44 years in jail. After his last robbery sentence in 2011, he was warned by the judge that the next time he committed a robbery, his sentence would be “in the order of some of your more harsh sentences that you have received in your lifetime.”

Having served 1,587 days in custody since his arrest, Kinley was given the usual credit of 1.5-to-one so 2,381 days, or 6.5 years.

Crown counsel Henry Waldock asked Justice Sandra Wilkinson for a sentence of 12 to 24 months more in custody followed by a 10-year LTSO, the longest available under the law.

Kinley’s lawyer Paul McMurray opposed the long-term offender (LTO) designation, instead asked for three to five years of parole. The LTO is a step down from a dangerous offender designation, and is handed down when an offender “poses a substantial risk of reoffending and causing serious harm; and, there is a reasonable possibility they can eventually be controlled in the community.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Armed robberyBC Supreme Court

 

The RCMP dog unit on the scene after the Oct. 10, 2017 robbery of the Scotiabank in downtown Chilliwack. Dean Kinley, 68, was convicted of robbing the bank two years ago on Sept. 11, 2020. (Chilliwack Progress file)

The RCMP dog unit on the scene after the Oct. 10, 2017 robbery of the Scotiabank in downtown Chilliwack. Dean Kinley, 68, was convicted of robbing the bank two years ago on Sept. 11, 2020. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Previous story
VIDEO: Multiple occupants pulled from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Just Posted

Abbotsford Canucks forward Danila Klimovich married his partner Nastassia Bartsevich on Sunday (April 10) at Cultus Lake. (Dan Milstein Twitter)
Abbotsford Canucks forward marries partner at Cultus Lake

The RCMP dog unit on the scene after the Oct. 10, 2017 robbery of the Scotiabank in downtown Chilliwack. Dean Kinley, 68, was convicted of robbing the bank two years ago on Sept. 11, 2020. (Chilliwack Progress file)
68-year-old Chilliwack bank robber appeals long-term offender designation

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Bret Lance McLaren, 29, who was last seen on Feb. 12, 2022 in Chilliwack. (RCMP)
RCMP ask public to help find missing 29-year-old Chilliwack man

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are coming to Abbotsford later this year.
Ringo Starr making Abbotsford debut later this year