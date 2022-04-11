68-year-old Chilliwack bank robber appeals long-term offender designation

Dean Evan Kinley robbed the Scotiabank downtown in 2017, one of 16 bank robberies in his life

The 68-year-old man convicted of robbing a downtown Chilliwack bank in 2017 is appealing his designation as a long-term offender.

Dean Evan Kinley was in jail since his arrest after robbing the Scotiabank across the street from the Chilliwack Law Courts on Oct. 10, 2017 until his sentencing in B.C. Supreme Court in February 2022.

He was convicted on Sept. 11, 2020 after a five-day trial.

In addition to the long-term offender designation, he was ordered to serve another year in jail followed by seven years under a long-term supervision order.

READ MORE: Chilliwack bank robber has ‘second thoughts’ about joint sentencing submission at last minute

Kinley’s hearing at the B.C. Court of Appeal is scheduled for Thursday (April 14).

At his sentencing in February, the court heard that Kinley has been convicted of 16 bank robberies and has spent 35 of the last 44 years in jail. After his last robbery sentence in 2011, he was warned by the judge that the next time he committed a robbery, his sentence would be “in the order of some of your more harsh sentences that you have received in your lifetime.”

Having served 1,587 days in custody since his arrest, Kinley was given the usual credit of 1.5-to-one so 2,381 days, or 6.5 years.

Crown counsel Henry Waldock asked Justice Sandra Wilkinson for a sentence of 12 to 24 months more in custody followed by a 10-year LTSO, the longest available under the law.

Kinley’s lawyer Paul McMurray opposed the long-term offender (LTO) designation, instead asked for three to five years of parole. The LTO is a step down from a dangerous offender designation, and is handed down when an offender “poses a substantial risk of reoffending and causing serious harm; and, there is a reasonable possibility they can eventually be controlled in the community.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Armed robberyBC Supreme Court