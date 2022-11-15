The tree lighting and holiday show is no more at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The tree lighting and holiday show is no more at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

65-foot Christmas tree, holiday show shelved at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Event created logistical issues for mall staff, may be hosted elsewhere in the future

The 65-foot Christmas tree and holiday show are no more at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre.

The News confirmed with Highstreet representatives that the annual tree-lighting event and weekly holiday show will not be held this year.

The tree, one of the largest of its kind in western Canada, had previously been used every year during the holidays since 2013 at the mall. The holiday show, which traditionally occurred on several Saturdays before Christmas, regularly featured local musicians and performers.

Pam Jacques, the marketing manager for Highstreet, stated that the event was a victim of its own success. She said she realizes people will be unhappy with the decision.

“We understand this is a disappointment for many, but over the years, the event has grown so large that congestion within and around the shopping centre has become a key concern,” she said.

RELATED: VIDEO: Highstreet Shopping Centre lights up Christmas tree

Jacques added that local community partners have expressed interest in hosting the event in the future and it’s possible it could be re-imagined at another location next year.

Despite no tree or a holiday show, Santa Claus will still be making appearances at the mall. Patrons can book photos with Santa from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 and they will occur in Unit G135 (across from Envision Financial).

A sensory-friendly experience is also available outside of regular shopping hours on Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information on the photos, visit highstreetfv.com/events/highstreet-shopping-centre-santa-magic-photo-experience.

RELATED: Holiday at Highstreet

abbotsfordBreaking NewsChristmasChristmas tree

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada monitoring situation as Poland says Russian-made missile killed two

Just Posted

The tree lighting and holiday show is no more at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
65-foot Christmas tree, holiday show shelved at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Current provincial electoral boundaries for Chilliwack and Chilliwack-Kent (left) and the proposed changes to create Chilliwack North and Chilliwack-Cultus Lake. (B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Chilliwack provincial ridings could have radically redrawn boundaries by next election

courts
Sentencing date set for man accused in horrific child abuse case

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr with Sandy Blue, vice-president of the Abbotsford Police Foundation, at the annual Crime is Toast event on Oct. 5 at Tradex.
2022 Crime is Toast breakfast raises $40K for Abbotsford Police initiatives