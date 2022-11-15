65-foot Christmas tree, holiday show shelved at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Event created logistical issues for mall staff, may be hosted elsewhere in the future

The tree lighting and holiday show is no more at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The 65-foot Christmas tree and holiday show are no more at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre.

The News confirmed with Highstreet representatives that the annual tree-lighting event and weekly holiday show will not be held this year.

The tree, one of the largest of its kind in western Canada, had previously been used every year during the holidays since 2013 at the mall. The holiday show, which traditionally occurred on several Saturdays before Christmas, regularly featured local musicians and performers.

Pam Jacques, the marketing manager for Highstreet, stated that the event was a victim of its own success. She said she realizes people will be unhappy with the decision.

“We understand this is a disappointment for many, but over the years, the event has grown so large that congestion within and around the shopping centre has become a key concern,” she said.

RELATED: VIDEO: Highstreet Shopping Centre lights up Christmas tree

Jacques added that local community partners have expressed interest in hosting the event in the future and it’s possible it could be re-imagined at another location next year.

Despite no tree or a holiday show, Santa Claus will still be making appearances at the mall. Patrons can book photos with Santa from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 and they will occur in Unit G135 (across from Envision Financial).

A sensory-friendly experience is also available outside of regular shopping hours on Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information on the photos, visit highstreetfv.com/events/highstreet-shopping-centre-santa-magic-photo-experience.

RELATED: Holiday at Highstreet

abbotsfordBreaking NewsChristmasChristmas tree