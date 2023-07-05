Stock image of a Ferrari SF90. (KFLETCH_/Twitter)

Stock image of a Ferrari SF90. (KFLETCH_/Twitter)

$500K Ferrari crashes into 3 parked cars in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Friday, June 30 around 5 p.m.

The driver of a brand new Ferrari is in hot water after crashing into three parked vehicles near Elks Stadium in Kelowna.

On Friday, June 30 around 5 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received calls of a crash on Recreation Avenue. When several officers arrived on scene, it was determined the driver of a 2023 grey Ferrari SF90 was travelling east on Recreation Avenue when they crashed into three parked cars.

The driver of the luxury sports car was arrested at the scene and later released. They have pending charges for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure or refusal to comply with a breath screening demand.

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance as their investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed the crash or has dashcam/phone footage from the incident, they are to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-37044.

