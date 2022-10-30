Five people were stabbed in two separate incidents Saturday night (Oct. 29), according to the Vancouver Police Department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Five people were stabbed in two separate incidents Saturday night (Oct. 29), according to the Vancouver Police Department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

5 people sent to hospital from overnight Vancouver stabbings

Incidents occurred in less than an hour, police say

Vancouver police responded to five stabbing victims within one hour as people headed downtown to celebrate Halloween this weekend.

Officers were called to the first incident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a bar near Oak Street and West Broadway. The Vancouver Police Department says three men were seriously injured after a fight broke out between two groups there. All three are White Rock residents in their 20s who were celebrating a friend’s birthday, according to police.

One of them men has been released from hospital, but the other two remain there as of Sunday afternoon, VPD says. The stabbing suspects fled the scene.

VPD says less than an hour later officers came across a large fight between two groups of people on Granville Street. Two men in their 20s were hospitalized with stab wounds to their faces, hands and torsos. VPD says the suspects have not been identified.

The department is reminding anyone who sees a violent incident occurring to report it immediately.

READ ALSO: Fatal crash Sunday morning shuts down Lower Mainland thoroughfare

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HalloweenstabbingVancouverVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chrystia Freeland, Melanie Joly among signatories to letter on Iranian women’s rights
Next story
Canadian among injured in crowd surge that killed more than 150 in South Korea

Just Posted

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall warnings issued for B.C.’s south coast with up to 70 mm expected

Canucks forward Lane Pederson scores his first goal as a Canuck. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks fall 3-2 in the shootout to San Diego

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 30

People can take in the legend of the basket ogress, Th’owxiya, an old hungry spirit on Nov. 12 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted)
Kwantlen tale of ogress Th’owxiya will be told in children’s theatre piece coming to Chilliwack