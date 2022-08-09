A BC Wildfire Service helicopter dropping a Bambi bucket of water on top of the blaze. Facebook photo.

A BC Wildfire Service helicopter dropping a Bambi bucket of water on top of the blaze. Facebook photo.

4-hectare wildfire north of Mission suspected to be human-caused

Tingle Creek wildfire rated ‘out of control,’ but in isolated area

A four-hectare wildfire at the far tip of Stave Lake north of Mission is suspected to be human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Tingle Creek wildfire is rated “out of control” after being ignited approximately a week ago, and smoke will be visible over the next several days.

It’s the only wildfire currently burning directly in the Lower Mainland region.

The blaze is located in an isolated area near Clearwater Bay at the base of Mount Judge Howay. BCWS says there is no property at risk of being destroyed.

The upper-slope fire has steep and rugged cliffs and is only accessible by helicopter, according to BCWS.

There are currently 10 firefighters battling the lower-slope portion of the fire with support from one helicopter.

BC Wildfire Service photo from a helicopter of the Tingle Creek wildfire.

Screenshot of Tingle Creek wildfire from B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. Screenshot of Tingle Creek wildfire from B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

